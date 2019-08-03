3rd Annual Amps & Ales Festival coming to Arundel Mills September 7th

Two local agencies have partnered to create the Amps & Ales Festival, hosting the third annual event at Arundel Mills adjacent to Maryland Live! on Saturday September 7th.

Symmetry Agency and Humdinger Productions, alongside Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel, and Arundel Mills, are bringing the popular AMPS & ALES CRAFT BEER AND MUSIC FESTIVAL to the Arundel Mills entertainment district for their third year. Amps & Ales offers the chance for adults to take the day off and get back to our childhood. The festival features adult beverages, live music, food and plenty of games to tap into your childhood self. This is a 21+ over event, so plan to leave your kids with the sitter.

Drink

Sample, sip, and savor all afternoon at one (or all) of the five featured bars. Serving up craft brews, speciality cocktails, fine wines, classic whiskey, and local favorites – this event is a must-visit for drink enthusiasts.

Beer Bar

Jameson Whiskey Bar

Mixed Drink Bar featuring vodka and rum cocktails

Wine Bar featuring local wineries

Call Bar with local beer and cocktails

Eat

With all of this excitement, you are sure to work up an appetite. Chow down on some perfect summer eats with well-known food trucks from around the area. Offering a variety of options, you won’t want to miss these amazing culinary creations. Grab a beer, pair it with some truck fare, kick back and relax.

FOOD TRUCKS/VENDORS:

Pablo’s Toc Os (Mexican cuisine)

Anegada Delights (Caribbean cuisine)

Blendabowl (Acai bowls)

MaKin’ Corn (Mexican street corn)

Reba’s Funnel Cake (funnel cakes)

Craving Potato Factory (specialty loaded baked potatoes)

Cream Cruiser (homemade ice cream sandwiches)

Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Co. (fresh soft pretzels)

Dcac Eatz (Vegan cuisine)

Play

It’s your day off! Expand your horizons before you escape life’s responsibilities with a day filled of adolescent fun. Try a yoga class, cultivate yourself through meditation, or just come to play. Whatever the reason – grab a mat and a friend!

Feeling a little competitive? Check out our adult-style playground for a plethora of classic, and not so classic, lawn games. Everything from corn hole to jousting, and Escape Rooms to mechanical shark rides.

AT THE PLAYGROUND (INCLUDED IN ADMISSION):

Namasté and Rosé (wine yoga class)

Shark attack simulator

Surfboard ride

Grand Slammer

Human bowling game

Gladiator jousting game

Plus yard games and other activities!

Dance

Nothing beats good music and great beer. Amps and Ales has everything you need for a memorable day and more. Kick back and enjoy live music from local artists and cold beers from your favorite brewers.

MUSICAL LINE UP:

1:00pm – 2:30pm – DJ Set

2:30pm – 4:30pm Higher Hands & Friends

5:00pm – 6:30pm Jah Works

Shop

Find the perfect gift, trendy clothes, unique jewelry, and so much more! A number of different artists and merchandise vendors will be on site displaying their unique arts, crafts, and products.

CRAFT VENDORS:

The Teal Antler Mobile Boutique

Balti’ Marons

Crafty Couple Birdhouses

CBD Hemptress

And more!

