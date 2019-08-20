2019-2020 AACPS bus schedules now online

The 2019-2020 Anne Arundel County Public Schools has posted their bus schedules online here.

This schedule is subject to change as the school year approaches and you are encouraged to double check your stop and time prior to the first day of school.

For those without internet access at home, Anne Arundel County Public Library branches also provide free and convenient computer access.

Content Continues Below

Bus service is available to students who meet the following criteria:

Pre-kindergarten students who live within the school’s attendance area and reside in excess of one-half mile from the assigned school.

Kindergarten students who live within the school’s attendance area and reside in excess of one-half mile from the assigned school.

All other elementary school students who live within the school’s attendance area and reside more than one mile from their assigned schools.

All middle and high school students who reside more than one-and-one-half miles from their assigned school by the nearest accessible route.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB