2 critically injured in bizarre accident in Eastport



UPDATE: The injuries sustained by both are now not believed to be life threatening.

A 54-year old man and an 80-year old woman were flown from an accident scene in the Eastport section of Annapolis after a bizarre accident in the 1000 block of Norman Drive. The accident happened just before 5pm.

According to an Annapolis Police officer, the man, operating a black Toyota minivan, was backing out of a parking space and struck the woman. When he got out to assist her, he forgot to place the vehicle in park and was subsequently hit by his own vehicle.

Two Maryland State Police helicopters were dispatched to transport them to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment where both are in critical condition.

This is located in the Watergate Village apartment complex directly behind the Eastport Shopping Center.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.

