10th Together In Teal 5K Run | 3K Walk scheduled for September 22nd

The NOCC’s Central MD Chapter will be hosting its 10th Together in TEAL® 5KRun/3KWalk on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Westfield Annapolis Mall.

Hosted in communities across the United States, Together in TEAL® – Ending Ovarian Cancer is the signature fundraising series for the NOCC. The funds raised through these events support the organization’s mission focused programs and initiatives that spread earlier awareness of the signs and symptoms, provide quality of life programming to Survivors and their families, and support the critical research needed to fight this disease.

“It’s been wonderful to see the positive response that Together in Teal has received to date,” said NOCC’s Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Aucoin, “and we are excited to build on that momentum this year with a day dedicated to celebrating life with the many families impacted by ovarian cancer, and paying tribute to the lives that were taken from us much too soon. This year’s event will be about hope, inspiration, and uniting communities to take action against this devastating disease.”

Did you know that ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cancer-related death in women? Unfortunately, there is no early detection test that exists which means that 1 in 78 women will be diagnosed this year alone with ovarian cancer and that nearly 70% will be in advanced stages when prognosis is poor.

The NOCC invites you to join the expected 1500 participants on September 22nd for a special ceremony honoring Survivors, recognizing the caregivers that support them, and celebrating the memory of those that we have lost to this disease. Please visit RUNWALK.OVARIAN.ORG/Annapolis to register, start a team and fundraise today!

