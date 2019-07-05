WOW! Chesapeake Bay Beach Club celebrating 20 years

Following 35 years of waterfront and hotel development from Florida to Cape Cod, John Wilson brought his experience and vision to the Eastern Shore. In the late nineties, Wilson acquired a site just south of the Bay Bridge in Stevensville, Maryland. This 7-acre parcel of land would become the award-winning leader of waterfront weddings, events and hospitality known as the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club. The Beach Club will celebrate its 20th Anniversary on July 1st, 2019 following twenty years of extraordinary expansion and growth while partnering with numerous national brands that include Restoration Hardware and the Southern Living Hotel Collection.

In the beginning the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club offered a one-of-a-kind waterfront setting; casual beach dining at the Shrimp Shack; live bands at The Pavilion; beach bars; watersports; and Tavern on the Bay restaurant, a local favorite. The Sunset Ballroom, the Beach Club’s first waterfront private venue was quickly followed by the Tavern and Beach House Ballrooms, all built to meet the high demands of the regions newest waterfront wedding destination. National exposure came knocking when the Today Show hosted their “Home Town” wedding on September 16, 2005 and the Beach Club has not slowed down since. Over a decade in business experiencing consistent growth year after year, the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club acquired additional land and opened an all-encompassing resort complex in 2015. In the Beach Club’s 20th season this distinctive venue now offers three waterfront ballrooms featuring ceremony lawns, rooftop terraces and a private beach along with extensive garden-inspired event spaces at The Inn; a luxurious boutique hotel with 77 beautifully appointed guest rooms, suites and cottages; a chef inspired restaurant and market, a wellness focused spa and salon; and an expansive Chef’s Garden, resort-style dipping pools, fire pits, fountains, brick courtyards and watersports. From the original Chesapeake Bay Beach Club to the more recently opened Inn, the Beach Club has created a best in class hospitality experience with yet another expansion on the horizon featuring a Club House, Recreation Park, Culinary & Arts Education Studio, and a new restaurant concept.

“We are proud of our distinctive position within the hospitality, wedding and special event industry and our accomplishments since opening. Over the years we have renovated our property countless times, every year raising our own standards and continuing our commitment to excellence. One detail has remained the same – our staff! We are a small business that has grown gradually over the past 20 years. We have created a family-like atmosphere at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club. Our original devoted staff has grown our “family tree” to over 200 employees who treat everything that they do with unparalleled levels of service and dedication.” – Dereck Janes, President.

The Chesapeake Bay Beach Club offers tours for prospective wedding couples and clients every Saturday from 9a-11a. Tours are guided to see venues, ask questions and check availability.

