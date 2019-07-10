Why you might consider optional coverage to your home insurance policy

Once you become a homeowner you will do everything necessary to protect your house and your family. It’s a requirement by most lenders that you have proper insurance on your home, but you might not have all the coverage that you need.

Most basic home insurance policies will cover damages to your home’s structure and a certain capped amount of personal belongings. But, what happens when you have special items such as antiques, musical instruments or lavish landscaping that become damaged? Are those things covered in your current policy?

When you choose coverage like home insurance by Allstate you have the chance to add additional riders onto your basic policy. Give yourself and your family the proper protection with the ability to customize your home coverage. If you aren’t sure what your policy currently protects and what you might lose forever if there is damage, it’s time to take a look at some of the additional riders that are available.

Identity Theft Restoration

Over 12 million people have fallen victim to identity theft since 2014. If it’s happened to you then you already know what a pain it is to have everything repaired and replaced. You could end up missing time from work and paying a fortune in recovery costs. With this additional coverage on your home policy, you can rely on valuable services that can help you navigate the system for having your identity reinstated. Your policy may also cover things like fees and legal cost up to $25,000.

Green Improvements

For eco-conscious homeowners, or those needing to make repairs after damage has occurred, you now have the choice to upgrade certain aspects of your home to more green or environmentally friendly options. The Green Improvements coverage covers the additional costs to having your home’s systems including energy efficient HVAC, thermal windows or an updated roofing system.

Water Back Up

It isn’t always rising floods that can cause devastating water damage in your home. Most home policies only cover flood damage when it’s connected or caused by a natural occurrence. With the Water Back Up coverage, your belongings can be replaced if your water drain backs up or your sump pump fails to work when it’s needed.

Yard & Garden

It’s not only just your home structure that can sustain damages in severe storms. Your landscaping and gardens can also often be wiped out. The Yard & Garden additional home policy coverage can help you to cover the cost of lost landscaping. Trees, sprinkler systems and even your riding lawn mower can be covered under this policy.

Sports Equipment & Musical Instruments

Most home policies have a capped amount on the price of personal items that are covered under your protection. If you have expensive sports or recreational equipment, the full cost may never be recovered in a regular claim. If you are a musician and have a collection of instruments including guitars, pianos or other items, a standard policy will likely not cover the full value of replacement. Consider adding additional coverage if you’ve invested a lot in this type of equipment.

Electronic Data Recovery

As more homeowners begin to run their own small businesses out of their home offices, this add on policy that covers Electronic Data has become more important. Business or personal files, hard drives, photos, videos and even inventory can now be protected under this additional policy option.

You never know when something devastating can happen to your family or home. Being prepared is always the best option. When it comes to your insurance you always want to know that you have all areas covered by the best protection that fits your home and lifestyle.

Category: Local News, NEWS