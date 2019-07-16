Wells cruises to an easy 4-2 win for the Baysox

Alex Wells cruised through eight innings to lead the Bowie Baysox to a 4-2 victory over the Harrisburg Senators in front of 1,784 at Prince George’s Stadium Monday night.

The Australian lefty earned his eighth win of the season and maintained his Eastern League-leading 1.95 ERA by allowing a pair of runs on four hits with four strikeouts. Wells retired 14 of 15 batters between the third and seventh innings, before Cristian Alvarado tossed a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season.

The Baysox (19-5) opened the scoring two batters into the game en route to a 2-0 lead. After a Mason McCoy leadoff triple, Cedric Mullins lined a single to center field for his third RBI since joining the club on Thursday. A wild pitch and a walk put runners on the corners for Carlos Perez, who drove in his 30th run of the year on a single to left field off starter Jacob Condra-Bogan in his first start of the season.

Harrisburg (8-15) used a wild pitch to score their first run of the game in the top of the fifth inning, but the hosts immediately answered with a run in the bottom half. Mullins singled and stole the team’s third base of the night. During that at-bat, Ryan McKenna reclaimed the team lead in RBI, grounding a double down the left field line for his 41st run batted in of 2019.

The insurance continued in the sixth inning. Rylan Bannon led off the frame with the team’s second triple of the game to right field and scored two batters later on a Martin Cervenka sacrifice fly to center field.

Bowie and Harrisburg continue their three-game series tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. RHP Michael Baumann (1-1, 0.50) makes his first Double-A start at home during another Dollar Dog Night at the ballpark, with the concession stands selling $1 hot dogs during the game.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports