Vigil planned for July 28th in Bywater

Bishop Charles Carroll, leader of New Deliverance Creations Ministries in Annapolis and Chairman of Anne Arundel County’s Gun Violence Task Force, is organizing a third annual vigil of justice for his son, Charles Carroll, Jr., a victim of gun violence. The vigil will be held on July 28 at 5pm at the Bywater Mutual Homes, Royal Street, Annapolis–the location is at the scene of Charles Carroll Jr.’s death. Other families of gun violence victims in Annapolis whose cases have still have not been solved will also be present.

According to Bishop Carroll, there are several issues that contribute to these unsolved cases:

Fear and trauma of residents in communities plagued by violence in speaking out against suspected perpetrators

Shifting Annapolis police priorities due to the turnover of two police chiefs and officers in the last three years.

“Everything I do around gun violence is about justice. The daily reminders our family has of my son are even more painful knowing that his killer has still not been charged,” stated Bishop Carroll. “As my ministry has evolved to supporting all family survivors of gun violence, I will continue the call for action from our community and the system of law enforcement to work harder together.”

The vigil addresses the ongoing cycle of violence amongst young people in Annapolis and will be attended by other families who are still seeking justice for their loved ones’ murders. Chevella King, mother of Charles King, who also was killed in 2016 (Annapolis’s most violent year on record), will also be in attendance. His death is also unsolved.

