“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Two killed in Edgewater jet ski accident

| July 03, 2019, 07:25 AM
Rams Head
Around 2:30am this morning, Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting two jetskiers missing on the South River.
Witnesses reported that an adult male and female left a residence in the 200 block of Edgewater Drive after 1:30 a.m. They also reported hearing the sound of a collision around 1:45 a.m. and contacted 9-1-1 shortly before 2:30 when the two people had not returned.
Responders located a partially submerged jetski and corresponding damage to a navigational aid in the South River.
Both victims were recovered from the water around 5:15 a.m.and declared deceased.

This story will be updated.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here