Two killed in Edgewater jet ski accident

Around 2:30am this morning, Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting two jetskiers missing on the South River. Around

Witnesses reported that an adult male and female left a residence in the 200 block of Edgewater Drive after 1:30 a.m. They also reported hearing the sound of a collision around 1:45 a.m. and contacted 9-1-1 shortly before 2:30 when the two people had not returned.

Responders located a partially submerged jetski and corresponding damage to a navigational aid in the South River.

Both victims were recovered from the water around 5:15 a.m. and declared deceased.

This story will be updated.

