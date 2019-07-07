Town Hall: Climate Change and our Food Supply

Annapolis Green and presenting sponsor Hannon Armstrong announces the second in a year-long series of talks on Climate Change at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Edgewater on Tuesday, July 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program, entitled “Tread Lightly on the Earth,” will feature a panel of experts who will address how the local food supply may be affected in the face of a rapidly changing planet.

“Every new study confirms that the pace of climate change is accelerating,” said Elvia Thompson, President and Co-founder of Annapolis Green. “We are already seeing that agriculture is being affected by unprecedented weather patterns, making it clear that this is the most pressing issue facing humanity today. Everyone needs to understand how all aspects of our lives will be different in a future that will be here faster than we realize.”

Expert speakers will explain how the accelerated pace of Climate Change is affecting food supply chains, on land and in the Bay and oceans, in easy-to-understand presentations. They will address the topics of adaptation and resiliency, answer questions and engage in a two-way discussion with the audience. “The goal is to inform and leave attendees with optimism about how the right policies and practices can mitigate the impact of climate change on themselves, their families and their communities,” Thomson explained.

Speakers include:

Bert Drake, Ph.D., Smithsonian scientist emeritus

Anna Chaney, farmer, chef and caterer

Sara Via, Ph.D., Professor, University of Maryland, and Co-lead, Chesapeake Physicians for Social Responsibility’s Climate Health Action Team

Dolores R. Piperno, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

A speaker on the effect of climate change on seafood from the bounty of the Chesapeake and the oceans in general

The presentations will be followed by Green Drinks Annapolis, allowing the audience to continue the conversation and speak with the panelists over a cocktail or soft drink and appetizers.

The “Tread Lightly” series began in March 2019 with “Climate 101,” a talk that covered basic information about Climate Change and its effect on public health.

Future topics in the series may include:

Climate Change as a National Security Issue

How Climate Change is Affecting the Oceans and the Chesapeake Bay

Climate Change and the Economy

What Our State, County, and City Governments are Doing to Address Climate Change

The series is presented by Annapolis Green with support from Presenting Sponsor Hannon Armstrong. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) focuses on making investments in climate change solutions by providing capital to the leading companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. Hannon Armstrong is only New York Stock Exchange listed company headquartered in Annapolis, and is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Additional support for the July program is provided by the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, along with the Chesapeake Conservancy and the Climate Stewards of Greater Annapolis.

