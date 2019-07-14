Tiffany and Tusk? Where you ask Rams Head On Stage of course
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Blue Miracle & The Jello Boys: Wilmer’s Park Reunion! (Dance Floor)
Saturday, September 21
8pm | $20
Tiffany
Sunday, October 13
8pm | $46.50
Lee Ann Womack: Solitary Thinkin’ Acoustic Tour
- Morgan Wade and The Stepbrothers
Thursday, October 17
8pm | $65
*VIP M&G add-on available
Christmas with the Celts
Saturday, November 30
8pm | $39.50
*stage extensions
Last Train Home
Thursday, January 2
8pm | $20
TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Thursday, February 13
8pm | $35
Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young
Friday, February 28
8pm | $24
07/14 Little Bird w. Proxima Parada *All Ages Matinee
07/14 The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard
07/16 Robert Randolph & The Family Band
07/17 Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood
07/18 Dar Williams w. The Nields
07/19 + 20 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton
07/20 Terry McBride
07/21 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties *All Ages Matinee
07/21 Parker Millsap w. Sierra Ferrell
07/22 JD McPherson w. Nicole Atkins
07/24 Crystal Bowersox w. Kelly Hoppenjans
07/24 Rams Head Presents Tommy Emmanuel w. Mike Dawes at Maryland Hall
07/25 Bret Michaels w. The Stormin Norman Band
07/25 Rams Head Presents Art Garfunkel at Maryland Hall
07/26 Masters of Telecaster feat. GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato: A Tribute to Roy Buchanan
07/27 Art Sherrod Jr
07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California
07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot
08/01 Bruce Robinson & Kelly Willis
08/02 Comedian John Fugelsang
08/03 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Matt Grundy
08/04 James Hunter Duo *All Ages Matinee
08/04 Howie Day w. Frank Viele
08/06 Salute to Glen Campbell
08/07 Crystal Gayle
08/08 Brett Dennen
08/09 Jessie Marie Album Release Party w. Skribe
08/10 Dan Navarro & Beth Nielsen Chapman
08/11 ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
08/13 Davy Knowles
08/14 Ten Years After
08/15 Tito Puente Jr. with Rico Monaco Band
08/15 Rams Head Presents Scary Mommy at Maryland Hall
08/16 Kathy Mattea
08/17 Tyler Hinton w. Alex2e *All Ages Matinee
08/17 Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
08/18 The Vegabonds *All Ages Matinee
08/18 Del Florida: Album Release w. Heartside
08/18 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall
08/20 Die Laughing Presents a Murder Mystery: Love & Marriage & Murder
08/21 John Mayall
08/22 Yarn
08/23 Lindsey Webster
08/24 Summertime Drag Brunch
08/24 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stone Show
08/25 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee
08/25 Sweet Honey In The Rock
08/27 Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive
08/27 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall
08/28 Southern Avenue
08/29 The SteelDrivers
08/30 Kentavius Jones
08/31 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Lori Palminteri
