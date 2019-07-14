Tiffany and Tusk? Where you ask Rams Head On Stage of course

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Blue Miracle & The Jello Boys: Wilmer’s Park Reunion! (Dance Floor)

Saturday, September 21

8pm | $20

Tiffany

Sunday, October 13

8pm | $46.50

Lee Ann Womack: Solitary Thinkin’ Acoustic Tour

Morgan Wade and The Stepbrothers

Thursday, October 17

8pm | $65

*VIP M&G add-on available

Christmas with the Celts

Saturday, November 30

8pm | $39.50

*stage extensions

Last Train Home

Thursday, January 2

8pm | $20

TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Thursday, February 13

8pm | $35

Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young

Friday, February 28

8pm | $24

UPCOMING SHOWS:

07/14 Little Bird w. Proxima Parada *All Ages Matinee

07/14 The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard

07/16 Robert Randolph & The Family Band

07/17 Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood

07/18 Dar Williams w. The Nields

07/19 + 20 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

07/20 Terry McBride

07/21 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties *All Ages Matinee

07/21 Parker Millsap w. Sierra Ferrell

07/22 JD McPherson w. Nicole Atkins

07/24 Crystal Bowersox w. Kelly Hoppenjans

07/24 Rams Head Presents Tommy Emmanuel w. Mike Dawes at Maryland Hall

07/25 Bret Michaels w. The Stormin Norman Band

07/25 Rams Head Presents Art Garfunkel at Maryland Hall

07/26 Masters of Telecaster feat. GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato: A Tribute to Roy Buchanan

07/27 Art Sherrod Jr

07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California

07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot

08/01 Bruce Robinson & Kelly Willis

08/02 Comedian John Fugelsang

08/03 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Matt Grundy

08/04 James Hunter Duo *All Ages Matinee

08/04 Howie Day w. Frank Viele

08/06 Salute to Glen Campbell

08/07 Crystal Gayle

08/08 Brett Dennen

08/09 Jessie Marie Album Release Party w. Skribe

08/10 Dan Navarro & Beth Nielsen Chapman

08/11 ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

08/13 Davy Knowles

08/14 Ten Years After

08/15 Tito Puente Jr. with Rico Monaco Band

08/15 Rams Head Presents Scary Mommy at Maryland Hall

08/16 Kathy Mattea

08/17 Tyler Hinton w. Alex2e *All Ages Matinee

08/17 Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

08/18 The Vegabonds *All Ages Matinee

08/18 Del Florida: Album Release w. Heartside

08/18 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall

08/20 Die Laughing Presents a Murder Mystery: Love & Marriage & Murder

08/21 John Mayall

08/22 Yarn

08/23 Lindsey Webster

08/24 Summertime Drag Brunch

08/24 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stone Show

08/25 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee

08/25 Sweet Honey In The Rock

08/27 Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive

08/27 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

08/28 Southern Avenue

08/29 The SteelDrivers

08/30 Kentavius Jones

08/31 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Lori Palminteri

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

