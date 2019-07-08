Tides & Tunes, free concert series, EVERY THURSDAY at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

The Annapolis Maritime Museum (AMM) will hosts weekly concerts all summer long in an effort create a sense of community and raise awareness of its many programs and activities. The Education Center at AMM teaches over 6,000 students annually about Chesapeake Bay ecology and the rich maritime heritage of the Annapolis area. “The concerts appeal to all ages and even our four-legged friends. They are truly magical as folks enjoy live music, visit with neighbors and enjoy our beautiful Bay view on warm summer evenings”, says Alice Estrada, Executive Director.

Beer, wine and mixed drinks and food are available for purchase. Money raised supports the Museum Education Center’s environmental programs. No coolers or outside alcohol permitted. Guests are recommended to bring a blanket or lawn chairs for seating during the concert.

In case of inclement weather, the concerts may be canceled. If in doubt, please check the museum’s website.

When: Thursdays at 7 p.m. | June 13 – August 15

Where: The Annapolis Maritime Museum – McNasby Campus (723 Second St., Annapolis)

Visit www.amaritime.org for more information on each band.

Schedule:

June 14: Sweet Leda (Funk, Rock, Soul, & Pop)

June 21: Mad Planet (Party Blend of Rock & Reggae)

June 28: Sean Hetrick & the Leftovers (Alternative Rock)

July 5: Dan Haas (Pop & Rock)

July 12: Dublin 5 (High Energy Irish Rock)

July 19: Timmie Metz Band (Modern & Classic Rock)

July 26: Eastport Oyster Boys (Folk, Island Rhythms, Traditional Rock)

August 2: Sly 45 (Vintage Rock to Modern Pop)

August 9: Michael McHenry Tribe (Soul, Funk, Rock)

August 16: Pressing Strings (Soul-stirring American Roots)

For more information or directions, visit www.amaritime.org or call the museum at 410-295-0104, x4

