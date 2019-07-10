Discounted tickets now on sale for the 52nd Annual Maryland Seafood Festival — September 7th and 8th

The Maryland Seafood Festival is back!

Enjoy a tasty variety of fresh seafood, a selection of entertaining musical talent, hands on exhibits, thrilling demonstrations and more at the 52nd Annual Maryland Seafood Festival! Come out on Sept. 7 & 8, 2019 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD.

Online tickets are on sale NOW. Don’t delay. Click here to purchase your tickets. Use code “abc50” to save 50% off tickets only through July 31, 2019!

Check out their website at www.mdseafoodfestival.com.

What’s Cooking in 2019:

Over 100 seafood menu items

29th Annual Crab Soup Cook-Off (Saturday)

Live music, TWO STAGES, ALL DAY LONG

Private, custom CABANAS

Moon Bounce rides

BMX riders stunt team

Chef cooking demos and sampling

Chesapeake Arts Village

Craft Beer & Oyster tasting

Back by popular demand – FIREWORKS!

AND SO MUCH MORE!!! Bring your family, friends, bathing suit and sunscreen to relax and enjoy a day on the bay celebrating and supporting local charities. Buy your admission, crab soup cook-off tickets and/or parking tickets in advance! Visit www.mdseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.

