The MRE’s Tug-of-War has been saved!

| July 10, 2019, 07:35 PM
A little more than a month ago, the Maritime Republic of Eastport’s Tug-Of-War was in jeopardy. The old guard was tired and there were not many newcomers volunteering to carry on the torch. In a last ditch effort to save the Tug and other events, the MRE held a recruitment meeting on June 4th.

And from that meeting, the committed volunteers stepped forward and the Tug-of-War has been saved.

Deep in our hearts we knew Eastport woudl not let this quirkiest of quirky traditions die. And from speaking to several people involved on both sides of the Gulf of Eastport, it seems that the not only has the Tug been saved, but the rivalry has been re-ignited.

Save the date. November 2nd, 2019 at the crack of noon.  Start your training now and get your teams together because I have a suspicion that this year might be one for the record books.

