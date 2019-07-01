“Herrmann
Suzy Boguss and Manhattan Transfer on stage at Rams Head On Stage!

| July 01, 2019, 01:03 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Kyle Daniel Band

Thursday, July 11

8pm | $14.50

 

Sweet Honey In The Rock

Sunday, August 25

8pm | $47.50

 

Dirty Grass Players

Saturday, September 14

8pm | $15

 

Manhattan Transfer

Thursday, November 7

8pm | $75

 

Eric Gales

Tuesday, November 19

8pm | $25

 

Suzy Bogguss

Saturday, November 23

8pm | $42.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

07/01 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/03 Thunder From Down Under

07/05 Live At The Fillmore: the Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

07/06 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/07 Glenn Jones w. special Guest Frank McComb

07/08 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

07/09 Nick Moss Band

07/10 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

07/11 Kyle Daniel Band

07/12 KICK: The INXS Experience

07/13 Pat McGee Band w. Blue Miracle

07/14 Little Bird w. Proxima Parada *All Ages Matinee

07/14 The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard

07/16 Robert Randolph & The Family Band

07/17 Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood

07/18 Dar Williams w. The Nields

07/19 + 20 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

07/20 Terry McBride

07/21 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties *All Ages Matinee

07/21 Parker Millsap w. Sierra Ferrell

07/22 JD McPherson w. Nicole Atkins

07/24 Crystal Bowersox w. Kelly Hoppenjans
07/25 Bret Michaels

07/26 Masters of Telecaster feat. GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato: A Tribute to Roy Buchanan

07/27 Art Sherrod Jr

07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California

07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot

08/01 Bruce Robinson & Kelly Willis

08/02 Comedian John Fugelsang

08/03 Donavon Frankenreiter

08/04 James Hunter Duo *All Ages Matinee

08/04 Howie Day w. Frank Viele

08/06 Salute to Glen Campbell

08/07 Crystal Gayle

08/08 Brett Dennen

08/09 Jessie Marie Album Release Party w. Skribe

08/10 Dan Navarro & Beth Nielsen

08/11 ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

08/13 Davy Knowles

08/14 Ten Years After

08/15 Tito Puente Jr. with Rico Monaco Band

08/16 Kathy Mattea

08/17 Tyler Hinton w. Alex2e *All Ages Matinee

08/17 Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

08/18 The Vegabonds *All Ages Matinee

08/18 Del Florida: Album Release w. Heartside

08/21 John Mayall

08/22 Yarn

08/23 Lindsey Webster

08/24 Summertime Drag Brunch

08/24 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stone Show

08/25 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee

08/25 Sweet Honey In The Rock

08/27 Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive

08/28 Southern Avenue

08/29 The SteelDrivers

08/30 Kentavius Jones

08/31 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Lori Palminteri

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

