Suzy Boguss and Manhattan Transfer on stage at Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Kyle Daniel Band
Thursday, July 11
8pm | $14.50
Sweet Honey In The Rock
Sunday, August 25
8pm | $47.50
Dirty Grass Players
Saturday, September 14
8pm | $15
Manhattan Transfer
Thursday, November 7
8pm | $75
Eric Gales
Tuesday, November 19
8pm | $25
Suzy Bogguss
Saturday, November 23
8pm | $42.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
07/01 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
07/03 Thunder From Down Under
07/05 Live At The Fillmore: the Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
07/06 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/07 Glenn Jones w. special Guest Frank McComb
07/08 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
07/09 Nick Moss Band
07/10 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
07/11 Kyle Daniel Band
07/12 KICK: The INXS Experience
07/13 Pat McGee Band w. Blue Miracle
07/14 Little Bird w. Proxima Parada *All Ages Matinee
07/14 The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard
07/16 Robert Randolph & The Family Band
07/17 Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood
07/18 Dar Williams w. The Nields
07/19 + 20 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton
07/20 Terry McBride
07/21 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties *All Ages Matinee
07/21 Parker Millsap w. Sierra Ferrell
07/22 JD McPherson w. Nicole Atkins
07/24 Crystal Bowersox w. Kelly Hoppenjans
07/25 Bret Michaels
07/26 Masters of Telecaster feat. GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato: A Tribute to Roy Buchanan
07/27 Art Sherrod Jr
07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California
07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot
08/01 Bruce Robinson & Kelly Willis
08/02 Comedian John Fugelsang
08/03 Donavon Frankenreiter
08/04 James Hunter Duo *All Ages Matinee
08/04 Howie Day w. Frank Viele
08/06 Salute to Glen Campbell
08/07 Crystal Gayle
08/08 Brett Dennen
08/09 Jessie Marie Album Release Party w. Skribe
08/10 Dan Navarro & Beth Nielsen
08/11 ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
08/13 Davy Knowles
08/14 Ten Years After
08/15 Tito Puente Jr. with Rico Monaco Band
08/16 Kathy Mattea
08/17 Tyler Hinton w. Alex2e *All Ages Matinee
08/17 Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
08/18 The Vegabonds *All Ages Matinee
08/18 Del Florida: Album Release w. Heartside
08/21 John Mayall
08/22 Yarn
08/23 Lindsey Webster
08/24 Summertime Drag Brunch
08/24 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stone Show
08/25 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee
08/25 Sweet Honey In The Rock
08/27 Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive
08/28 Southern Avenue
08/29 The SteelDrivers
08/30 Kentavius Jones
08/31 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Lori Palminteri
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
