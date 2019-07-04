More Summer of fun at Zachary’s Jewelers

“Herrmann
| July 04, 2019, 04:02 PM
Have you noticed the fun windows at Zachary’s Jewelers on Main Street in Annapolis? The summer of fun?

We did. We  were curious and asked….

When I was a little girl growing up in Annapolis, I would love when my mom would take me downtown to go shopping.  We would always stop in the GC Murphy  and ride the hobby horse. Then we would head up town to one of the children’s boutiques.  They had an actual life size train you could sit in. I still remember those times in Annapolis.  I want everyone who our town, not only the children, to take away something special.  I really feel like it’s our responsibility as the “anchor” of downtown to be the place that makes memories.

–Evangeline Ross, Zachary’s Jewelers

So, mark these dates on your calendars for a taste of old town Annapolis:

  • July 10th – Teddy Bear Picnic Day – Sandwiches, snacks, and teddy bears for the kids
  • July 17th – Emoji Day – Check out the Emoji Gold Pendants
  • July 17th – Hot Dog Day – Free hot dog
  • July 20th – Lollipop Day – Free lollipops
  • July 21st – National Ice Cream Day – Free scoop of ice cream
  • July 27th – National Dance Day – Come dance from 3-6pm with a DJ spinning today’s tunes
  • August 1st – Girlfriends Day – Pick out two eternity pinkie rings to show some love for your bestie
  • August 3rd – International Beer Day – Sample some great beers
  • August 13th – National Prosecco Day – Sample s0me prosecco
  • August 26th – National Dog Day – Get your pup some bling First 24 dogs get a diamond ring dog toy

How fun!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

