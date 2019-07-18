More Summer of fun at Zachary’s Jewelers

Have you noticed the fun windows at Zachary’s Jewelers on Main Street in Annapolis? The summer of fun?

We did. We were curious and asked….

When I was a little girl growing up in Annapolis, I would love when my mom would take me downtown to go shopping. We would always stop in the GC Murphy and ride the hobby horse. Then we would head up town to one of the children’s boutiques. They had an actual life size train you could sit in. I still remember those times in Annapolis. I want everyone who our town, not only the children, to take away something special. I really feel like it’s our responsibility as the “anchor” of downtown to be the place that makes memories. –Evangeline Ross, Zachary’s Jewelers

So, mark these dates on your calendars for a taste of old town Annapolis:

July 20th – Lollipop Day – Free lollipops

July 21st – National Ice Cream Day – Free scoop of ice cream

July 27th – National Dance Day – Come dance from 3-6pm with a DJ spinning today’s tunes

August 1st – Girlfriends Day – Pick out two eternity pinkie rings to show some love for your bestie

August 3rd – International Beer Day – Sample some great beers

August 13th – National Prosecco Day – Sample s0me prosecco

August 26th – National Dog Day – Get your pup some bling First 24 dogs get a diamond ring dog toy

How fun!

