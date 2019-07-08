Student Loan Debt Relief applications now available at MHEC

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced the application for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit is now available.

“Since taking office, the Hogan administration has been working to make college more affordable by funding innovative programs like the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit,” Secretary Fielder said. “Over the past two years, this tax credit has benefited nearly 14,000 residents struggling with student loan debt in Maryland.”

In an effort to streamline the process for residents who have graduate and/or undergraduate student loan debt, MHEC will offer residents the opportunity to submit their application and documents online. Those who do not have access to a computer may still submit their application and documents through the mail. Applications will be available in the Maryland Higher Education Commission lobbies, located at 6 North Liberty Street and 200 West Baltimore Street in Baltimore, Maryland. Applicants may also call 410-767-4859 and request a copy be sent to them.

In order to be eligible to receive a tax credit for the 2019 tax year, applicants must:

Complete and submit an application to the Maryland Higher Education Commission by September 15 th either electronically or through the post office;

either electronically or through the post office; Maintain Maryland residency for the 2019 tax year;

Have incurred at least $20,000 in total undergraduate and/or graduate student loan debt; and

Have at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt remaining when applying for the tax credit.

The application can be downloaded by going to www.mhec.maryland.gov and clicking on Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit under Quick Links.

