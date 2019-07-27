Still confused about REAL ID compliance? Tag & Title Service of Maryland is holding a workshop

Tag & Title Service of Maryland will hold another in a series of workshops designed to educate Maryland motorists about the state’s REAL ID program. It will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the South County Senior Center, located at 27 Stepneys Lane in Edgewater.

Anyone interested in attending this workshop should contact the senior center here.

The REAL ID Act is a federal law passed by Congress after Sept. 11, 2001, that establishes specific minimum standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards to be accepted for certain federal purposes, like entering a federal building or boarding a domestic commercial flight. The deadline for Marylanders to comply is October 2020.

“This is very real and that deadline will be here before you know it,” cautioned Beth Caro, owner and operator of Tag & Title Service of Maryland. “It’s only a little over a year away.”

Caro’s Tag & Title colleague Jim Cooke said scheduling an appointment in advance is the key to avoiding long lines and a long wait.

“If you schedule an appointment at the MVA through us, chances are you’ll be out of there in 30 minutes or less,” Cooke said.

As board secretary of the Maryland Vehicle Titling Association (MVTA), Caro said she has been excited to help train and advance the license titled agents of Maryland in partnering with the MVA in spreading the word about becoming REAL ID compliant.

“Let us help you now,” Caro said. “Don’t procrastinate and think you have plenty of time. You don’t want to be stressed out and scrambling to meet the deadline. You want this to be one more thing you can check off you ‘To do’ list!”

Caro and Cooke are planning to hold similar workshops at numerous locations throughout Anne Arundel County over the next 15 months leading up to the October 2020 deadline.

