School Board elects Gilleland and Corkadel as President and VP

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County has re-elected Terry Gilleland as president and elected Michelle Corkadel as vice president.

The votes were required by state law, which dictates the Board must vote on officers at its annual meeting each July.

Gilleland was elected as Board president in February and previously served as vice president of the Board. A resident of Millersville, Gilleland also previously served as the Student Member of the Board during the 1994-1995 school year, when he was a senior at North County High School. A former state delegate, Gilleland has served on the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation’s Board of Directors and holds active volunteer leadership roles with Future Business Leaders of America, HOPE For All, and Faith into Action.

Corkadel was elected in November to represent councilmanic District 7 on the Board. She began serving a six-year term on December 3.

A resident of Edgewater, Corkadel has served the community and a variety of civic and nonprofit organizations as a volunteer. Among other positions, she has been a member of the Board of Directors for her community organization and served on the Board of the Crofton Regional Community Center. She also has been the Sunday School superintendent at the church she and her family attend.

In the four years prior to joining the Board, Corkadel served as a constituent services officer for then-County Executive Steve Schuh.

Corkadel also chairs the Board’s Policy Committee.

Also serving on the Board are Candace C.W. Antwine of Jessup, Melissa Ellis of Millersville, Eric Grannon of Davidsonville, Julie Hummer of Laurel, Robert C. Leib of Harwood, Dana Schallheim of Severna Park, and Student Member Rida Alvi.

Source : AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS