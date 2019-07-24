Route 214 closed for emergency repairs at Riva Road

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is performing emergency road work along eastbound MD 214 (Central Avenue) west of Brick Church Road in Anne Arundel County. MD 214 will remain closed at Riva Road until repairs are complete.

MDOT SHA crews are assessing and repairing pavement damage caused by a pipe failure under the road. Motorists are encouraged to use MD 424 (Davidsonville Road) or MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) as alternate routes. Residents and businesses have access to the point of the closure. Approximately 16,500 vehicles use this section of MD 214 each day, so motorists are encouraged to allow extra commute time.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our contractor. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Drive like you work here and slowdown in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto md511.maryland.gov.

