Reimagining City Dock: autonomous vehicles are coming. Free seminar at Maryland Hall

| July 12, 2019, 08:21 AM
Autonomous vehicles (driverless cars) are coming!  What does that mean for Annapolis? Join Dr. Tim Chapin, Dean of the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy at Florida State University, for a thought-provoking conversation on how historic communities can integrate autonomous vehicles and shared mobility into their transportation systems and the built environment. Let’s learn together, as The Reimagining City Dock Speaker Series continues.

Dr. Chapin’s lecture will be held on July 16, 2019 at 7 pm at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts located at 801 Chase Street in Annapolis.  The lecture, sponsored by Historic Annapolis, the City of Annapolis, Maryland Hall, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and Severn Bank, is free and open to public. Reservations are required and can be made at www.marylandhall.org.

