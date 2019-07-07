Rain shortened 3-1 win seals series victory for Baysox

A tropical monsoon on Island Luau Night completed a 3-1 victory for the Bowie Baysox over the Harrisburg Senators in five innings in front of 4,588 at Prince George’s Stadium Saturday night.

Harrisburg (5-12) used a Tres Barrera sacrifice fly to score an unearned run in the first inning, but Bowie needed just two batters to take their first lead of the night. Mason McCoy reached on a throwing error from shortstop Luis Garcia and scored one pitch later on a two-run shot to straightaway center field by D.J. Stewart.

The Baysox (14-4) used the long ball to extend their lead in the fifth inning. One batter before the tarp was placed on the field, Stuart Levy launched his second home run since joining the club (& second against the Senators) to right-center field, increasing the advantage to 3-1. With the win, Bowie has won 10 straight Eastern League series.

Meanwhile, Alex Wells cruised to his seventh win of the season by holding the visitors to two hits and the one unearned run over five innings, striking out six batters while retiring 14 of the final 15 batters faced. The lefty recorded his fifth win in his last seven games ahead of his appearance in the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game Wednesday in Richmond.

The final game of the 2019 season before the All-Star Break starts at 1:35 p.m., when Baysox RHP Dean Kremer (4-4, 3.35 ERA) goes for his fourth straight win against Harrisburg RHP Jackson Tetrault (3-4, 3.88 ERA) in the series finale.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports