Police need public’s help locating man who beat and robbed 77-year old woman

On June 22, 2019 at approximately 4:07 p.m. officers responded to a fast-food establishment located in the 7400 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie for an assault and robbery. Officers met with the 77-year-old victim who stated she was sitting in her vehicle eating the sandwich she just purchased, when the suspect opened her car door, assaulted her and stole her purse.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Please see below Facebook post and images for suspect information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Davis or any other Northern District Detective at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

