Police make arrests in Glen Burnie swimming pool homicide

This is an update to a story posted earlier this week.

A short time after the initial response on July 5th, a witness was located who observed a vehicle quickly come into the area and stop near the intersection of Pamela Road and Old Stage Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland. The witness observed two males exit the vehicle with one male hiding an item in the bushes. The witness went to check on the hidden item and discovered a handgun. This area was a short distance from the shooting scene and the weapon is consistent with the evidence recovered from the crime scene.

Police were called and responded to the scene. The person who hid the firearm was located and positively identified as Dion Isom Sanders, a twenty year old male from the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court. Dion Sanders was charged with wear/carry/transport a handgun, did knowingly possess a regulated firearm being a person under the age of thirty years at the time of possession has been adjudicated as delinquent by a juvenile court for an act that would be a disqualifying crime if committed by an adult and did being under twenty one years of age possess a regulated firearm. Dion Sanders was initially held without bond but has since been released.

Homicide detectives executed several search warrants and combed through digital evidence and all the information obtained from witnesses. In doing so detectives were able to identify the suspect responsible for the shooting death of James Diggs 4th. The shooter was identified as Jacovi Devaughn Johnson, a twenty-one year old male from the 300 block of Oak Manor Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland. On Sunday, July 7, 2019, working in conjunction with the State’s Attorneys Office, Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jacovi Johnson. The suspect was charged with First and Second Degree Murder, three counts each of First and Second Degree Assault along with firearm related charges.

The Anne Arundel County Police Fugitive Apprehension Team learned Jacovi Johnson was on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Working with the Ocean City Police Department and the Maryland State Police Apprehension Team Jacovi Johnson was taken into custody without incident at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was apprehended during a traffic stop initiated by the Ocean City Police Department in the area of Baltimore Avenue and 30th Street, Ocean City, Maryland. The suspect, Jacovi Johnson, is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

The citizens working together with law enforcement were able to bring a quick and successful resolution to a very violent crime. Even with arrests being made this is a very active and ongoing investigation. The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Arrested:

Jacovi Devaughn Johnson | 21 | 300 Block Oak Manor Drive |Glen Burnie, MD 21060

Charges:

Murder – 1st Degree

Murder – 2nd Degree

Assault – 1st Degree (3 cts)

Assault – 2nd Degree (3 cts)

Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime

Handgun on Person

Handgun in Vehicle

Loaded Handgun on Person

Reckless Endangerment

Dion Isom Sanders | 20 | 7800 block Tall Pines Court | Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Charges:

Handgun on Person

Reg Firearm:Illegal Possession

Possession of Firearm Minor

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB