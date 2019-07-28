“Herrmann
BONUS PODCAST: Jeff Gunhus, local author

| July 28, 2019, 01:30 PM
Today, we ventured to Killarney House to speak with Jeff Gunhus, who is a local author of more than a dozen books ranging from children’s books (to jump start his son’s interest in reading) to horror to thriller including one that is set here in Annapolis (Killer Within).

Jeff has published most of his books through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing which is a new technology that is upending the traditional publishing business. We talk about what it takes to write a book, and how easy it now has become to get published.

Up next for Jeff–another thriller set in DC.

