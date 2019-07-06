Piff the Magic Dragon coming to Annapolis

Rams Head Promotions has announced Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall on Sunday, November 23rd. Tickets on sale NOW!

50% Comedian. 50% Magician. 100% Dragon.

After earning national acclaim as the standout star of NBC’s America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Piff The Magic Dragon continues to win over audiences across the globe with his mythical mixture of wizardry, wit and sarcasm that ignites a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show you have to see to believe! Joined by his trusty sidekick Mr Piffles, The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, the dynamic duo perform nightly to sold out rooms at his residency at the world-famous Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas in the newly renamed Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre.

Previously, Piff opened for Mumford & Sons on their 17 date UK tour and even graced the cover of their Grammy award winning album Babel. He also performed five record breaking runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, had two sellout seasons at Soho Theatre in London’s West End, and completed a national tour of the UK and Australia.

