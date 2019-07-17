Photojournalist Jermaine Gibbs to exhibit at Gallery 90

Travel the world through the work of photojournalist Jermaine Gibbs in his exhibit now showing in Gallery 90. Thanks to Hospice of the Chesapeake’s healing arts partner, Chesapeake Arts Center, Gibbs’ photography is on display through Aug. 30 in the gallery throughout the nonprofit’s administrative building on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

A native of Baltimore, Gibbs has been traveling around the world since 2010 grasping hold to glimpses of various cultures and making provisions for others to see through the lenses of the unknown and make them comparable to those that we see every day. “When we change the way we see, everything we see will change,” Gibbs said. His work can be viewed around the world, including in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. For more about Gibbs, visit www.jermainegibbs.com.

A free docent-led tour of Gibbs’ exhibit will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. July 26. For reservations, or to schedule a private tour for your group, contact Renate Little at 443-837-1512 or [email protected]. Gallery 90 was established to realize the vision of creating a harmonious work environment for Hospice of the Chesapeake administrative staff and visiting nurses, caregivers and volunteers who work directly with patients and their families.

