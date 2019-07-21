Park Deli and Benfield Florist damaged in 2 alarm fire in Severna Park

At about 5:30pm yesterday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 569 Benfield Road in Severna Park.

On arrival, crews discovered heavy smoke coming from the building and called for a second alarm due to the outside temperatures that were approaching 100 degrees.

The building housed two businesses, the Benfield Florist and Park Deli and neither were occupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no damage estimate available. A total of 65 firefighters responded to the fire which took about 45 minutes to control.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB