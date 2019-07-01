New student member of Board of Education to be sworn in tomorrow

Rida Alvi, a rising senior at Annapolis High School, will be sworn in as the 46th student member of the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County during a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the county courthouse in Annapolis.

Rida will succeed Josie Urrea, a Severna Park High School graduate whose term ends on June 30. Anne Arundel County’s student member of the Board is the only one in the nation serving on a local Board of Education who has full voting rights.

Rida will take part in the Board’s first meeting of the 2019-2020 school year, scheduled for July 10, 2019.

Also serving on the Board are President Terry Gilleland of Millersville, Candace C.W. Antwine of Jessup, Michelle Corkadel of Edgewater, Melissa Ellis of Millersville, Eric Grannon of Davidsonville, Julie Hummer of Laurel, Robert C. Leib of Harwood, and Dana Schallheim of Severna Park.

Source : AACPS

