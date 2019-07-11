New art exhibit at Pip Moyer Recreation Center

Frank P. Brennan, will be the featured artist at Pip Moyer Recreation Center. The solo exhibition titled, “Annapolis by Land and by Water” will feature Annapolis images across the seasons from the land and from the water. The show runs from July 5th through September 28th. The artist reception will be held Thursday, August 8th from 6pm to 7:30pm.

“It’s always about the light,” says Frank Brennan. “And often the light in Annapolis is terrific.” He has lived in Annapolis since 1991. A life-long sailor, you’ll find him with his Canon cameras on his Pearson 36. A native Philadelphian, Frank is a Penn State University distinguished alumnus, holding bachelors and master’s degrees in journalism.

His career began at the Philadelphia Bulletin. Frank left print journalism for radio and TV news where as a producer he won a national award for documentary film making. He would spend most of his career managing photographers and learning from them. Ultimately, Frank joined the U.S. Postal Service as a regional press spokesman before moving to Washington, DC, as agency press secretary, and subsequently vice president, Corporate Relations. Before retiring, he served two postmasters general as their chief of staff, positions he held for nearly 9 years.

His photos have appeared, among other locations, in the Washington Post, Philadelphia Inquirer, national and regional Civil War magazines, in print ads. A good number are in private collections. Today, he consults for major New York and Detroit ad agencies. His website is www.brennanphotos.com and he invites you to explore some of his top notch photos not only from around Annapolis but around the world.

