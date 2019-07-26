Navy’s QB Malcolm Perry named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry has been named to the 2019 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List by the Maxwell Football Club. This is the 83rd year that the Maxwell Club has presented the award, which is presented annually to the college football player judged by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and National Collegiate Athletic Association head coaches and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club to be the best all-around in the United States.

Perry enters his senior campaign with 2,342 career rushing yards as a slot back and quarterback, which is the eighth most in school history. He trails seventh-place Cleveland Cooper (1972-74) by 240 yards, sixth-place Ricky Dobbs (2008-10) by 323 yards and fifth-place Kyle Eckel (2002-04) by 564 yards.

Perry needs 658 rushing yards in 2019 to become just the fourth player in program history to rush for 3,000 career yards, joining all-time leader Keenan Reynolds (4,559 yards, 2012-15), Napoleon McCallum (4,179 yards, 1981-85) and Chris McCoy (3,401 yards, 1995-97).

Perry is just the fifth player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back years, joining Reynolds (2013-15), Eckel (2003-04), McCoy (1996-97) and McCallum (1983 and 1985, missed the entire 1984 season due to an injury) and is the first Navy player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back years since Keenan Reynolds did it three straight years from 2013-15.

In eight career starts at quarterback, Perry has carried the ball 184 times for 1,230 yards (6.7 yds/carry) and 13 touchdowns (153.8 yds/gm). He has rushed for more than 100 yards in six of his eight starts at quarterback and for over 200 yards in three of those games (SMU and Army in 2017 and Lehigh in 2018).

Perry is one of just five Navy players in school history to have two 200-yard rushing games in a single season, joining Zach Abey (2017), Keenan Reynolds (2013 and 2014), Chris McCoy (1996 and 1997) and Napoleon McCallum (1983) and is one of just four Navy players in school history to have three 200-yard rushing games in career. Chris McCoy holds the school record with five 200-yard rushing games, while Keenan Reynolds and Napoleon McCallum had four each.

Other notable names on the Maxwell list include Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, UCF running back Adrian Killins, Houston quarterback D’Eriq King, SMU wide receiver James Proche, Temple quarterback Anthony Russo, Memphis running back Patrick Taylor and Cincinnati running back Michael Warren.

Navy has had four players win the Maxwell Award: Ron Beagle (1954), Bob Reifsnyder (1957), Joe Bellino (1960) and Roger Staubach (1963). The only schools that have more Maxwell Award winners than Navy are Notre Dame and Penn State with seven each.



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports