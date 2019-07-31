“Herrmann
Navy Fan Fest set for August 3rd

| July 31, 2019, 04:26 PM

Rams Head

Navy fans are invited to the 2019 Navy Football Fan Fest/Media Day on Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Navy players will sign autographs on the blue side  concourse from 10:00-11:00 AM., before moving down to the field to interact with the fans on the field and take group photos.

Fan Fest activities will include interactive inflatable games, giveaways and live music. The first 250 kids will receive a free t-shirt. Fans attending should enter the parking lot through Gate 5 off of Taylor Avenue and enter the stadium on the Blue or press box side. There will be a $5 charge for parking and admission to the event is free.

Fans will also be able to purchase football tickets and merchandise.

Rams Head

