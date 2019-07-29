MHEC announces Nurse Educator Certification Awards

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced 57 nurse faculty across Maryland will receive $5,000 each, for completing or renewing their Certified Nurse Educator (CNE) credential during the Academic years of 2017-2019.

The Nurse Support Program II developed a new Academic Nurse Educator Certification (ANEC) Award program at the request and with the guidance of the Maryland Council of Deans and Directors of Nursing Programs. The CNE is a mark of distinction and demonstration of excellence in the specialty area of education.

“This new award program is one more critical piece in addressing the potential workforce shortage and will help us to achieve the goal of doubling the number of CNE credentialed faculty in Maryland,” Secretary Fielder said.

The Academic Nurse Educator Certification (ANEC) awards represented faculty across Maryland at eleven community colleges and nine colleges/universities.

“The nominations for this award come directly from the deans and directors of nursing fromthe Maryland higher education institutions and the funds may be used by the faculty for a wide variety of individual professional development needs,” NSPII administrator Dr. Peg E. Daw said.

Any professional development activity that enhances their career will be approved, such as continuing all professional certifications and licensing for their clinical specialty, CNE examination fees, continuing education requirements to maintain the credential, and payment of dues for professional organizations.

The following institutions nominated faculty and received awards:

Anne Arundel Community College

Bowie State University

Carroll Community College

Cecil College

Chesapeake College

College of Southern Maryland

Community College of Baltimore County

Coppin State University

Frederick Community College

Frostburg State University

Harford Community College

Howard Community College

Hood College

Johns Hopkins University

Montgomery College

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Salisbury University

Towson University

University of Maryland, Baltimore

Wor-Wic Community College

The Nurse Support Program II is funded by the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission (HSCRC) and administered by MHEC, and provides funding for the ANEC award to faculty who demonstrated excellence as an academic nurse educator through achieving and maintaining the National League for Nursing’s (NLN’s) Certified Nurse Educator credential.

The next ANEC award cycle will be moved to March in honor of Certified Nurses Day™, with nominations due by March 15, 2020.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB