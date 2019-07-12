“Herrmann
Major League Lacrosse Commissioner Sandy Brown talks about the upcoming All-Star Game

| July 12, 2019, 08:49 AM
Rams Head

The Maryland Crabs recently spoke with Sandy Brown who is the Commissioner for Major League Lacrosse. He was in town to get a proclamation from Mayor Buckley in advance of the MLL All-Star Game which will be taking place on Saturday, July 27th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Have a listen as we talk about his initiatives in the league, the gameday experience, the goals for expansion and where he thinks the next hot spots will be for professional lacrosse!

