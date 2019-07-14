Lowther leads Baysox to 4-2 win in Akron

Zac Lowther cruised to his 10th win of the season, dominating the Akron RubberDucks en route to a 4-2 win at Canal Park in front of 5,201 Sunday afternoon.

The lefty helped the Baysox earn their 11th consecutive series win by striking out eight batters and allowing one hit over 6 2/3 innings. The Ohio native allowed one earned run in the two-run seventh inning and retired 19 of the first 22 batters en route to 6 2/3 hitless frames.

The Baysox (18-5) got the bats going with a run in the second inning. Yusniel Diaz, who finished with a three-hit day, doubled to lead off the frame. A walk and a single loaded the bases with one out for T.J. Nichting, who lifted a sacrifice fly to left field.

Another Diaz double kicked off a fourth inning that saw Bowie extend their lead to 3-0. With one out, another sacrifice fly—this one from Martin Cervenka—plated Diaz for the second time. A throwing error from Akron starter Jake Paulson put a runner in scoring position for Nichting, who lined a single to left field for his second RBI in as many at-bats.

The Baysox No. 4 hitter took a turn at driving in a run in the seventh inning. Cedric Mullins singled and stole second base for Diaz, who lined the two-out first pitch from Paulson to the wall in left-center field for his third double of the contest and his 40th RBI of the season.

With the season series against Akron in the rearview, the Baysox look to continue their hot stretch Monday night with a three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals. LHP Alex Wells (7-1, 1.92) makes his first start after the All-Star Break at 7:05 p.m.

Monday night is another Mutt Monday, presented by Veterinary Neurology & Imagery of the Chesapeake. All dogs are welcome to take in some baseball, as long as they’re leashed and have proper vaccination tags.

