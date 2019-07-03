London Town has special Fourth of July celebration

At Revolutionary London Town, July 6-7, 2019 guests will remarkably step back into the contentious days surrounding the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Band together with the reenactors at Historic London Town as you immerse yourself in the true meaning of “Independence Day.”

Join the Continental Army or Continental Marines to encounter musket drills, debate the merits of independence in William Brown’s tavern, and learn how colonists made a living at our Carpenters’ Shop and Tenement. Marines from The United States Marine Corps Historical Company, representing both Continental and Maryland State Marines, will be leading several activities, including black-powder demonstrations, debating the Declaration of Independence, and of course, leading Marine recruitment.

The mission of the USMCHC is the presentation and preservation of Marine Corps history. Borrowing an educational technique first developed by the National Park Service called “living history” as one of their many educational tools, the USMCHC aims “to take history from behind glass and put a human face on it.” They continually go to great lengths to maintain and present the high standards first set by the Marines of past eras. This pride in their work stems from a desire to honor fellow Marines of the past, and accurately pass that heritage on to Americans of today.

Partnering with the Marines, members of the Chesapeake Independent Blues will represent a Maryland militia company and recruit locals into the militia to defend their home colony from marauding British warships.

Guests will be thrilled as living history organizations, dedicated to the preservation of the American maritime heritage reenact those magnificent days-gone-by. While H.M. Frigate Seahorse leads navigation demonstrations, Ship’s Company will showcase rope-making, and Seneca Creek Joinery will masterfully exhibit authentic carpentry. Seize a rare opportunity by sharing coffee and breakfast pastries with volunteer living historians at “Coffee with the Colonists,” who will breathe life into historical Revolutionary London Town. Visit London Town before opening hours (9:00 am) on Saturday, July 6th and chat with these living historians about their day-to-day experiences.

Historic London Town and Gardens will be open on the Fourth of July!

During the day, visitors will celebrate with special activities including a moving performance of Frederick Douglass’, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July,” by Joel Cook at 11:00 am. Additionally, there will be the return of, “Drinks with the Director,” from 12:30-2:00 pm. Rod Cofield, London Town’s Executive Director, assumes the period character role of 17th century bartender, serving up punch and cider, all-the-while narrating the important role of 17th and 18th century taverns. Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of drinks and insights on taverns, archaeology, and early America.

Most activities are included with general admission. Free for London Town members and members of the active military (and their families) through the Blue Star Museums program.

Related

Category: Entertainment, Just For Fun, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB