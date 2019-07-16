“Herrmann
Live Water Foundation announces new partnership with HACA

| July 16, 2019, 01:27 PM
Live Water Foundation is a local non-profit in Annapolis founded by Brian Meyer, who was also a founding partner of Capital SUP. The Mission of the Live Water Foundation is to inspire and empower  people and organizations and to facilitate watersports programs to improve the health, wellness, and environment of area communities.

Yesterday, Meyer announced a partnership with HACA (Housing Authority – City of Annapolis) working with their youth. This partnership falls under the Junior Wai Koa (Hawaiian for Water Warriors) Programs.

The program will begin with a four-part series teaching young residents how to paddle in HACA’s pool and then transitioning to Spa Creek so they can experience and get familiar with their local waterways.

Commenting on the new program, Meyer said, “While we’re not crime stoppers, we hope this is a small positive step forward in bringing our diverse community together. At the very least, we are providing these youth with new experiences interacting with the outdoors. Seeing all the smiles on their faces sure makes it worth it!”

For more information on the Live Water Foundation, please visit their site or their Facebook page!

John Frenaye

Eye On Annapolis

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

