Legacy Business Spotlight: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

What started as an oyster packing plant has morphed into a world-class maritime museum on the banks of Back Creek in Annapolis. Along the way, it was a restaurant, a historical society, was essentially ruined by Tropical Storm Isabel, rebuilt and hit the ground running.

Today it is an interactive museum with a second campus across the creek offering lectures, concerts, weddings and events, and of course the amazing maritime history of Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay!

Have a listen as we speak with Executive Director, Alice Estrada of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park!

Up next Saturday: Watermark Journey

CONNECT WITH US! THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB