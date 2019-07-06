Legacy Business Spotlight: Annapolis Marine Art Gallery

Since 1979, the Annapolis Marine Art Gallery has provided the best of marine art to the Mid-Atlantic collector community. Located at City Dock in Annapolis, the gallery is open seven days a week. Their featured artists include: John Barber, Willard Bond, Patrick O’Brien, Paul Landry, John Ruseau, and the originals and limited edition prints of renowned artist John Stobart.

We sat down with Jeff Schaub, the owner of the Gallery–only the second owner in more than forty years to talk all things marine art and running a successful business in the heart of downtown Annapolis!

Have a listen and for more information on the Annapolis Marine Art Gallery, here is your link!

