Legacy Business Spotlight: à la mode intimates

| July 13, 2019, 12:00 PM
Since 2003, à la mode intimates  has been providing relief to women. Seventy percent of women are wearing ill-fitting bras! Pattiy Platt and Rebecca Ulrich-Dodson have been correcting that at à la mode.

Along the way, they have managed to win some national awards, and give back to the community by either recycling material or providing gently used bras to women in need.

Have a listen and enter a whole different world, here is your link! And gents–this is for you too!

