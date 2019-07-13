Leadership Anne Arundel announces new Board members

Leadership Anne Arundel has announced the following new Board members who began their terms on July 1, 2019.

Leadership Anne Arundel, founded in 1993, is the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County. The mission of LAA is to provide people of diverse backgrounds with the education, resources and networks necessary to become successful proactive leaders. LAA has over 1300 graduates from its four (4) core programs

Trish Farrell –Senior Vice President & Principal at MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services; Graduate of LAA Flagship Program 2017 (FLG17)

Ms. Farrell’s volunteer roles in the community include: The Y of Central Maryland – Community Leadership Board Member; American Red Cross Southern MD Chapter – Board Member; Ignite Annapolis – Co-Organizer

Derek Matthews – Special Projects Manager/Community Outreach Coordinator for the Office of the Anne Arundel County Executive; Graduate of LAA Flagship Program 2019 (FLG19)

Mr. Matthews volunteer roles in the community include: Masonic Lodge 10th District MD – District Outreach Leader for all youth, homeless, and seniors ; Anne Arundel United – Developer/Coordinator for AA County Community Outreach

Craig LeVesque –Vice President of Slot Operations at Live! Casino & Hotel; Graduate of LAA Flagship Program 2019 (FLG19)

Mr. LeVesque’s volunteer roles in the community include: Anne Arundel County CASA – Board Member; Food Bank of the Rockies – Volunteer; Wounded Warrior Project; Tough Mudder, LLC – Mudder

The following LAA Board Members have been named as officers:

Chair: Patrick M. Shurney –Area Executive, First Citizens Bank; FLG10

Vice Chair: Chris Barber – Chief Nerd, Cheaper Than A Geek; FLG16

Treasurer: Jason Powell – Branch Manager, Fidelity Investments; FLG16

Secretary: Donald Nippard – Senior Business Developer, Skyline Technology Solutions; FLG17

Program Committee Chair: Bruce Morgenstern –Vice President, Anne Arundel-Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (AAACERT); FLG12

Alumni Chair: Elaine M. Shanley – Finance Forward; FLG14

Past Chair: Kevin A. Chase – Senior Director, Program and Business Management, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.; FLG14

For more information visit leadershipaa.org

