Juvenile shot to death in HACA’s Eastport Terrace community

The following is the information currently being release by the Annapolis Police Department regarding an overnight fatal shooting in HACA’s Eastport Terrace community where a juvenile was shot and killed early this morning. We have learned that it was a 16-year old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and was flown by the Maryland State Police to the R.Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Frederick Douglass Street.

On July 1st at 12:14 a.m. we received a call reporting shots fired in the Harbor House Community. During the investigation a juvenile victim was located and flown to a local trauma center. The victim later succumbed to their injures. There is no further information at this time.

