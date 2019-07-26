July 26, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (CENTRAL AVE STILL CLOSED, WOODSTOCK 50 AT MERRIWEATHER, CBT GRANT)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Many thanks to our sponsor: Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival on August 17th. Discounted and early admission tickets ONLY on their website!

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…Central Avenue will still be closed today. Woodstock 50 may have a new life at Merriweather in August. Eastport Royal Farms held up at gunpoint again. ArtFarm needs your vote to win $10K from Howard Bank. The Chesapeake Bay Trust gave out more than a million dollars for watershed projects yesterday. And Glen Burnie based NovaSom is closing its HQ on September 1. It is Friday so we have our weekend picks…which include MLL All-Star Game, two free concerts, a Food truck festival, a triathlon, Salsa dancing on City Dock, the Outlaw Jam, a free outdoor movie and a reminder to cash in your KB Kash! And of course…George from DMV Weather will be here with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast