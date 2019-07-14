Jobson named as Chair for Chesapeake Bay Trust

World renowned sailor, television commentator and author Gary Jobson has been named Chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Trust’s Board of Trustees, succeeding Annapolis-based attorney Benjamin S. Wechsler. Wechsler served as Chairman from July 2018 through June 2019 and will remain on the Trust’s Board as Vice Chair.

“The Trust is very lucky to have Gary at the helm for the next phase of our growth,” said Jana Davis, Trust executive director. “Gary brings a broad perspective on education, environmental and health issues and proven leadership experience to the Chairman role.”

Mr. Jobson is the recent past Chair of the Board of Trustees for Anne Arundel Medical Center. He is Trustee Emeritus at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, a committee member of the Friends of St. John’s College and serves on the Fales Committee at the U.S. Naval Academy. Since 1993, Mr. Jobson has served as Chair of the Leukemia Cup Regatta Series, which has raised over $60 million. He spent 15 years on the Board of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Virginia and is on the Board of the Hope Funds for Cancer Research. In 2012, the Gary Jobson Professorship of Medical Oncology was established at the University of Maryland Medical School for Dr. Aaron Rapoport.

Jobson, who was appointed to the Trust’s board in 2015, is a Vice President of the Board of World Sailing, the sport’s international governing body, which launched a worldwide sustainability initiative 2017. He is past President of U.S. Sailing, America’s governing body of sailing. He spent 31 years with ESPN covering nine America’s Cup events and producing many documentaries. He has covered six Olympics and an America’s Cup for NBC. For his work in television, Jobson has been presented with two Emmys, four Tellys, and an ACE Award. He started his career as a sailing coach at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and later at the U.S. Naval Academy. Since then, Jobson has authored 19 books on sailing, narrated or produced 1,200 television programs and films, has given over 2,600 lectures, and has competed in 5,600 races. His articles appear regularly in Sailing World magazine, Cruising World magazine, and What’s Up Annapolis.

In addition to Mr. Jobson, the following individuals will serve on the Trust’s board during the 2019-2020 fiscal year: Dr. Erica Anthony, Morgan State University; Maryland State Senator Pamela Beidle; Coretta Bennett, Bithenergy, Inc.; J. Robert Bradshaw; Lee Currey, Maryland Department of the Environment; Joseph Farren, Powell Tate; Matthew Fleming, Maryland Department of Natural Resources; Carter Heim, HeimLantz CPA firm; Murray Leigh, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; Dr. Thomas Miller, Chesapeake Biological Laboratory of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science; The Honorable Todd Morgan, St. Mary’s County Board of Commissioners; Bryan Offutt, E3 Meat Company; Thomasina E. Poirot, Venable, LLP; Hans Schmidt, Maryland Department of Agriculture; John Valliant of the Grayce B. Kerr Fund; and Benjamin S. Wechsler, Linowes and Blocher, LLP.

In 34 years, the Trust has awarded over $100 million through more than 14,000 grants to fund watershed restoration projects, citizen outreach and engagement initiatives, and K-12 environmental education programs. In Fiscal Year 2019, the Trust funded over $12 million in grants and projects, including administration of the Chesapeake Conservation Corps, and reached 150,000 students, teachers, and volunteers.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Volunteer