In 2019, the King woos Anne Boelyn at the Maryland Renaissance Festival

Unique among most festivals, including renaissance festivals, the Maryland Renaissance Festival utilizes a story line and progresses each year forward in the timeline of Henry VIII, through all his reign and all six of his wives. This year finds the festival in its third progression, with the King having banished his first wife Katherine of Aragon so he can woo the bewitching Anne Boleyn.

With his courtiers in tow, Henry has come to the countryside to visit Revel Grove. Traveling with his courtiers is the youthful and beauteous Anne Boleyn who has caught the eye of His Majesty. Revel Grove is celebrating its harvest festival with much gayety and merriment, however Henry is privately concerned. Although he has a daughter, he ponders who will reign after his time on the throne, should he have married his brother’s widow and what opportunities has he squandered. His Majesty undertakes plans to alter the course of England. His first steps, banish the Queen and grant the first hereditary peerage created for a woman to Anne Boleyn, making her the Marquess of Pembroke.

The Royal Intrigue is just one aspect of the Maryland Renaissance Festival, set in the Village of Revel Grove where visitors can find all manner of amusement, feasting and shops galore. More than 200 performers fill ten stages and taverns as well as the streets of the village with continuous entertainment. A three thousand seat jousting arena host authentic combat joust thrice daily as well as large exhibitions and special event activities. More than 140 merchants fill their shops with their predominately handcrafted wares by the artisan in the shop, as well as various demonstrating shops creating treasures before your eyes. Forty-two food and beverage emporiums and five taverns create a feast throughout the village to sate your appetite and quench your thirst.

Special admission pricing reduces tickets for all customers the first three weekends from August 24th through September 8th. No coupons or special purchases required. The remaining six weekends from September 14th through October 20th are peak season with full price admission in effect. Visit www.MarylandRenaissanceFestival.com for full information on tickets, special event information, and more.

