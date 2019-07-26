Hogan takes reins at National Governor’s Association

Governor Larry Hogan today will be officially elected chairman of the National Governors Association (NGA) at the nonpartisan organization’s 2019 summer meeting in Salt Lake City, UT. In his first address as NGA chairman, Governor Hogan will announce his yearlong initiative to push for the repair, enhancement, and modernization of the nation’s aging infrastructure.

“I want to sincerely thank all of my fellow governors for electing me as chairman of the NGA,” said Governor Hogan. “I am so honored to have the opportunity to lead the nation’s governors over the next year. In states across the country, governors are working together in a bipartisan way, showing real leadership, making real progress, and finding real solutions to the serious problems facing us.”

The governor’s national infrastructure initiative, Foundation for Success, will encourage state-led projects to meet the needs of the 21st century, a task made more urgent by the lack of federal action. Watch Governor Hogan’s address at approximately 3:15 pm EDT.

Governor Hogan has made historic investments in roads, bridges, and transit in Maryland. His administration has repaved more than half of the state’s highway system, and has invested a record $14 billion in transit. In 2017, he broke ground on the Purple Line light rail project in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties, which represents the largest Public-Private Partnership (P3) project in America. He is also advancing a transformative Traffic Relief Plan for the Capital Beltway and I-270—the largest highway P3 project in the world.

“In states throughout the nation, governors are upgrading roads, bridges, trains, and mass transit, improving airports and ports, fixing aging water systems, and providing high-speed internet access,” said Governor Hogan. “As NGA chairman, I intend to highlight the work of our governors and drive action from our leaders in Washington on an issue that is so fundamental to our economy and our quality of life.”

This national infrastructure initiative is based on four pillars:

Getting To Work: Relieving Congestion to Boost Economic Competitiveness Enhancing Efficiency: Eliminating Red Tape and Integrating Smart Technology Strengthening Security and Resiliency: Protecting America’s Critical Infrastructure Financing for the Future: Leveraging Private Sector Investments

Governor Hogan will convene regional summits focused on each pillar of the initiative, in addition to leading delegations to Australia, Canada, and Japan. He is the first governor of Maryland to serve as NGA chair since Parris Glendening in 2000.

Since 2017, Governor Hogan has served on the NGA Executive Committee. In addition, he previously led the Finance Committee, NGA Best Practices Board, the Water Policy Learning Network, and the Economic Development & Commerce Committee. He was elected the organization’s vice chair in 2018 alongside Chairman Steve Bullock, governor of Montana.

