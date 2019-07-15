Hogan announces retirement of Major General Linda L. Singh, names successor

Governor Larry Hogan today has announced that Major General Linda L. Singh, 29th adjutant general for the Maryland National Guard, plans to retire later this summer. Singh, the first African American and female appointed as adjutant general in Maryland, has served with honorable distinction for over 36 years.

“Since my first day in office, Major General Singh has been an integral part of our administration,” said Governor Hogan. “Her leadership abilities have been an asset to the Maryland National Guard and the state. I wish her the very best in retirement and extend my appreciation for her service on the state, federal, and international levels.”

Singh was appointed by Governor Hogan on January 21, 2015. In her role, Singh led over 5,500 soldiers and airmen under her command and over 1,000 full-time federal and state employees ready to respond in the event of a state or national emergency. During her tenure, Singh has been integral in helping Maryland become one of the National Guard’s cutting-edge leaders in cybersecurity.

“When I assumed this position over five years ago, I set out to make a fair and equal organization within the Maryland Military Department,” Singh said. “Today, I can proudly say with absolute confidence that we truly are one unified department that’s serving the people and communities of Maryland that we dearly love. My decision to retire is one of the toughest choices I’ve ever had to make, but I know this organization will continue to prosper and I’m proud to have made a long-lasting impact.”

Governor Hogan has named Major General Timothy E. Gowen as Major General Singh’s successor. Gowen comes back to Maryland after serving with the U.S. Army’s Futures Command in Austin, Texas. He previously served as the assistant adjutant general for the Maryland Army National Guard from April 2015 to September 2018 and is a senior U.S. Army aviator with significant piloting experience. He holds an advanced degree in engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park. Gowen is a longtime resident of Leonardtown, Md., where he lives with his wife and three children.

“I am honored to appoint Major General Gowen as the adjutant general for Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “He is a proven leader who will ensure the Maryland National Guard remains one of the best organizations in the nation.”

The governor has also named Brigadier General Edward S. Jones to become the assistant adjutant general for the Maryland Air National Guard. Brigadier General April D. Vogel, who currently serves in this role, will become the Air National Guard’s director of personnel in the coming months.

For additional information, please contact the Maryland National Guard public affairs office at 410-576-6179 or [email protected].

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS