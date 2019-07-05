Health Department releases tips on summer food safety

The Department of Health wants to help Anne Arundel County residents reduce their risk of getting a foodborne illness this summer. In 2018, Anne Arundel County had 124 confirmed or probable cases of salmonellosis, a disease often transmitted through contact with contaminated foods. The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 48 million Americans get sick from foodborne illnesses each year. Infants, the elderly and the immunosuppressed are at the greatest risk of severe foodborne illnesses. Before packing for a picnic or firing up the grill, remember the following summer food safety tips.

At the supermarket:

Buy cold foods like meat and poultry last. Raw meat should be wrapped in separate plastic bags so juices cannot leak onto other foods.

At home:

Place meat, poultry and perishables in the refrigerator immediately; if you don’t plan on cooking poultry or ground meat within 48 hours, put it in the freezer. Wash hands and surfaces with warm, soapy water before and after handling food.

Thoroughly wash fresh produce.

On the grill:

Using a food thermometer, check the internal temperature of meat and poultry. Whole poultry should reach 165 F; breasts and thighs, 165 F; ground beef hamburgers, 160 F; and ground poultry, 165 F. Pork, veal, lamb steaks, beef steaks or roasts, and most other roasts and chops should be cooked to 145 F.

On display:

Always keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold! Serve cold foods immediately, on ice or in a cooled container. Perishable food should not be kept out for more than two hours or more than one hour on days when temperatures reach 90 F. To prevent cross-contamination, avoid direct contact between raw food and ready-to-eat food.

In the cooler:

Keep perishable foods such as lunch meats, fried chicken and potato or pasta salads in a cooler with a cold source. Keep the cooler out of the sun or under a cover.

Wherever you go:

Always wash your hands before and after eating.

For more tips, visit www.aahealth.org, and select Summer Food Safety under In the News.

