Have you seen a Plebe Summer Parade at USNA?

The members of the Naval Academy Class of 2023, known now as “plebes,” will present several formal parades on Worden Field as part of Plebe Summer, their six week-long indoctrination to the Naval Academy. All parades are free of charge and open to the public, and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Remaining Parades will be held at the following dates and times:

Friday: Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. This parade is in conjunction with Plebe Parents’ Weekend, Aug. 8-11, which marks the first time the plebes will see their parents since I-Day.

Thursday, Aug 15, at 5 p.m. This final parade is the “Turnover Parade,” where the Plebe Summer midshipman leadership turn the plebes over to the Brigade of Midshipmen leadership. This parade truly marks the end of Plebe Summer.

Parades are a visual presentation of the military discipline, professionalism and teamwork necessary to succeed as a member of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and have been a part of Naval Academy training since its establishment in 1845.

During the parade, the fourth class regiment (plebe class) marches from Bancroft Hall to the Naval Academy parade field, Worden Field, accompanied by the Naval Academy Band and the plebe Drum & Bugle Corps. Plebe Parades are approximately one hour in duration. On Worden Field the regiment performs the manual of arms, renders honors to the senior officer or civilian dignitary present, and passes in review before the official party and guests.

For more information about Plebe Summer, visit www.usna.edu/PlebeSummer/, for more information about the U.S. Naval Academy visit, www.usna.edu or visit their Facebook page.

