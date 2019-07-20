“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Have you seen a Plebe Summer Parade at USNA?

| July 20, 2019, 04:09 PM
Rams Head
Plebe Summer 2019

Midshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2023 complete drill and rifle training during the first week of Plebe Summer, a demanding six-week indoctrination period intended to transition the candidates from civilian to military life. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Marion Bautista/Released)

The members of the Naval Academy Class of 2023, known now as “plebes,” will present several formal parades on Worden Field as part of Plebe Summer, their six week-long indoctrination to the Naval Academy.  All parades are free of charge and open to the public, and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Remaining Parades will be held at the following dates and times:

  • Friday: Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. This parade is in conjunction with Plebe Parents’ Weekend, Aug. 8-11, which marks the first time the plebes will see their parents since I-Day.
  • Thursday, Aug 15, at 5 p.m. This final parade is the “Turnover Parade,” where the Plebe Summer midshipman leadership turn the plebes over to the Brigade of Midshipmen leadership. This parade truly marks the end of Plebe Summer.

Parades are a visual presentation of the military discipline, professionalism and teamwork necessary to succeed as a member of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and have been a part of Naval Academy training since its establishment in 1845.

During the parade, the fourth class regiment (plebe class) marches from Bancroft Hall to the Naval Academy parade field, Worden Field, accompanied by the Naval Academy Band and the plebe Drum & Bugle Corps. Plebe Parades are approximately one hour in duration. On Worden Field the regiment performs the manual of arms, renders honors to the senior officer or civilian dignitary present, and passes in review before the official party and guests.

For more information about Plebe Summer, visit www.usna.edu/PlebeSummer/, for more information about the U.S. Naval Academy visit, www.usna.edu or visit their Facebook page.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here